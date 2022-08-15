JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Haleon (LON:HLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HLN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.45) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Haleon to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock opened at GBX 271.60 ($3.28) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £25.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,697.50. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.60 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

In other Haleon news, insider Dave Lewis purchased 63,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). Also, insider John Young purchased 80,541 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51).

Featured Stories

