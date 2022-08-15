JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Lifted by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,989,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after buying an additional 122,126 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,919,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,971,000.

JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,966 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

