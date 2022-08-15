Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $160.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.50.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $277.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.64. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $3,759,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,915.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $3,759,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,915.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $5,702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $12,125,045 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

