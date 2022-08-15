Katalyo Market Capitalization Tops $396,401.80 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $396,401.80 and $116,392.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001529 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013913 BTC.
Katalyo Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Katalyo
