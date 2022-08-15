Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWHIY opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.