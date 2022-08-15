Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KWHIY opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.