KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Price Tops $0.0098

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. KCCPAD has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $111.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KCCPAD has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002315 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013707 BTC.
KCCPAD Coin Profile
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
KCCPAD Coin Trading
