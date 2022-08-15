Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $170.61 million and approximately $579,482.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004151 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00126392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00065370 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 851,373,968 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

