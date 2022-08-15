KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last Week

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $18.35 million and $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,296.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00126820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064520 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

