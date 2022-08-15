Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson makes up approximately 52.5% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $97,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 453,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

KW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,703. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

