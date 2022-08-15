KeyFi Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $248,557.83 and approximately $26.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013741 BTC.
KeyFi Coin Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
Buying and Selling KeyFi
