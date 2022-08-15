Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KRG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after buying an additional 11,213,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,885 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

