Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance
NYSE KRG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.
Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.