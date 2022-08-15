KIWIGO Price Tops $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One KIWIGO coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a market capitalization of $899,031.85 and $22,267.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036722 BTC.

KIWIGO Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

