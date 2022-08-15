Klimatas Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 92.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Klimatas has a market cap of $8,331.97 and approximately $2.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

