Knuff & Co LLC Buys 276 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,347,970. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $179.50. 258,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,455,543. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

