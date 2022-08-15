Knuff & Co LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $13,687,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 87,029 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 440,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Burford Capital Stock Down 3.6 %

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BUR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

