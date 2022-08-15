Knuff & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 60,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.