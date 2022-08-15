Knuff & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,015,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.