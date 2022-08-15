Knuff & Co LLC Sells 13,195 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,013,000 after acquiring an additional 761,375 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 4.1 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

GILD stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 398,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,976. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

