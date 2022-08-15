Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Komatsu Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $21.93 on Monday. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.
Komatsu Company Profile
