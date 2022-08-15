Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Komatsu Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $21.93 on Monday. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.