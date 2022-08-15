Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 49233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 0.9 %

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

