Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in July

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

KBAGF remained flat at $2.91 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Get Koninklijke BAM Groep alerts:

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

(Get Rating)

See Also

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.