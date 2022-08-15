Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in July

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,561,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 26,685,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 434.7 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of KKPNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 13,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,586. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

