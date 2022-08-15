Kuai Token Price Reaches $0.12 (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $380,451.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00126403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Name Change Token (NCT) traded 1,256,665.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00169683 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

