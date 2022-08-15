Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock Holdings Decreased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KD. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KD opened at $11.09 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Kyndryl Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.