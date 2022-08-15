Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 0.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.37. 3,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,987. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.98 and its 200-day moving average is $255.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.