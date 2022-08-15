Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after buying an additional 3,105,026 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $93,650,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Lamb Weston by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,433,000 after buying an additional 1,068,780 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,542,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.7 %

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

NYSE LW opened at $81.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

