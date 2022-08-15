Lambda One Day Volume Reaches $665,033.00 (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Lambda has a market cap of $2.93 million and $665,033.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00126403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Name Change Token (NCT) traded 1,256,665.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00169683 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.