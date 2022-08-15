Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Update

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 133,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Landos Biopharma Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ LABP traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,699. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.