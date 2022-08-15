LCMS Achieves Market Cap of $13,434.47 (LCMS)

LCMS (LCMS) traded up 125% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One LCMS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LCMS has traded 200% higher against the dollar. LCMS has a market capitalization of $13,434.47 and $744.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About LCMS

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin.

Buying and Selling LCMS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCMS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCMS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCMS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

