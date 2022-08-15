LCMS Achieves Market Cap of $13,434.47 (LCMS)

LCMS (LCMS) traded up 125% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One LCMS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LCMS has traded 200% higher against the dollar. LCMS has a market capitalization of $13,434.47 and $744.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001536 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014378 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About LCMS
LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin.
Buying and Selling LCMS
