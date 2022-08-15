Lead Wallet (LEAD) One Day Volume Tops $3,617.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $298,075.52 and approximately $3,617.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014262 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet.
