Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Buys 2,727 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned 0.77% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMTB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $51.74.

