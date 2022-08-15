Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.