Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $32.49

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.49, but opened at $30.48. Li Auto shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 288,697 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,249.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Li Auto by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Li Auto by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

