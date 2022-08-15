Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $32.49

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.49, but opened at $30.48. Li Auto shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 288,697 shares.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,249.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
