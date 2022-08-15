Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 844,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

