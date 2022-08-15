Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:LSI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,012. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Life Storage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

