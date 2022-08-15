Lightning Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $11,774.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,264.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064678 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

