LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits Market Cap of $4.04 Million

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 59.1% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $25,982.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,136,737,286 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

