Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNR. CIBC cut their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$64.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$45.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

About Linamar

In other Linamar news, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. purchased 34,750 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,002,295.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,307,095. In other news, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. bought 34,750 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,002,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,307,095. Also, insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.06 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,522.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,825,239.39. Insiders have purchased 178,126 shares of company stock worth $9,901,983 over the last quarter.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

