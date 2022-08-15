Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNR. CIBC cut their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of LNR stock opened at C$64.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$45.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
