Lisk Market Capitalization Tops $163.93 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $163.93 million and $14.89 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00005242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00016972 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 135.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000858 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.