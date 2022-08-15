Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 122,729 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 122,729 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in First Solar by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,121.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $117.40. 38,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,403. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

