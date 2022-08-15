Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 61,567 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,003,000. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,775,000 after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.05. 17,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,190. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.95 and a 200 day moving average of $347.69.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

