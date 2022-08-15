Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 81,805 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.27. 59,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average of $150.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $354.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,599 shares of company stock worth $3,458,047. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

