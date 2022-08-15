Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $6.37 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $514.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,924. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.47 and its 200-day moving average is $496.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

