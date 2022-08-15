Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 117,382 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,330,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,471. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.