Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 73,168 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 73,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.55. 6,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

