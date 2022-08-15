Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $9.19 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,186,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,250,000 after purchasing an additional 273,556 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.54. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

