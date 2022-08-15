Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Everest Re Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE RE traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $274.91. 208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.88. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $248.63 and a 12 month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

