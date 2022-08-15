Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 233,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,226,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.17. 132,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,565,002. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.