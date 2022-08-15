Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,065 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMW stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $121.50. 4,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,834. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average of $116.20.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

