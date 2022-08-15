LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,139.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCD stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 41,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,204. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $15.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

